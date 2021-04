Sometimes pictures speak more than words, hence the popularity of Instagram I guess. So I’m doing a life in pictures update on this blog every now and then… The past few months have been hectic to say the least. Lots of changes and transitions but all good things. Here are a few snippets from the weeks past that have brought joy, peace and contentment to this busy time…

The onset of Autumn… Autumn festival crafting at our Steiner co-op that we recently joined



We made a mandala with our foraged Autumn items…

Wet on wet watercolour painting with “magic” pictures

Finger knitting in the garden



A special teatime celebration, inspired by On Willows Bend, to mark the end of our flowers unit



Autumn pond study display… we’ve been at my mum’s house for the past two months whilst renovating the house so we had to set this up on the floor of her living room. Actually worked out fine as the kids lay here and played with it…

