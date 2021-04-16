Ramadan Mubarak!

We may be a few days in but better late than never right? Ramadan last year was a wholly new experience, what with COVID restrictions, and this year it’s going to be new again but in different ways and for different reasons. Here in Australia we don’t have much restrictions this year, so Iftars and gatherings will be on again. I must say that I did enjoy the seclusion and peace that came with being at home, worshipping in solitude and using the days at home in reflection that last year’s restrictions forced us into.

I’m not quite ready to share why this year’s Ramadan will be different all over again for me and my family, but I am happy to share our Ramadan set up! Every year we use the shelf in the living room to set up our decor. It’s a central part of the house and a place we often do our circle time in. We’ve been using Studio Nayma Ramadan signs and decor for years now. It feels like a familiar ritual, to pull out the sign and stars.

I painted the wooden stars and moon from Studio Nayma last year…

I found the wooden star garland with fairy lights last year from Target!



Our Grimms celebration ring with the felt moon phase and peg doll to mark the progress of the moon throughout the month

A collection of Ramadan books for morning circle time and the Grimms 1001 nights blocks for imaginative play

A very special addition to our Ramadan books this year. Ashley May’s “Thirty Sunsets and a Moon”, which I finally managed to get my hands on, is full of incredible Ramadan stories, recipes and craft ideas…



On the dining table, a jug of water, a little jar of dates and the dua for breaking the fast from Studio Nayma

We generally take the homeschooling easier during the month of Ramadan, shifting our focus to doing more activities related to the holy month. I consciously want to take things easy this year. Last year we did a lot of craft and baking, and I simply cannot keep up with that this year. Here’s a rough guide to our Ramadan routine each day:

Morning Adhkar- we recite Ayat al Kursi, Surah Fatiha and Ikhlas x3

Circle time- we read a selection of books from our pile, sing Ramadan songs and Ramadan rhymes that incorporate finger action, and we read Hadiths.

Mid Afternoon crafting/baking- some crafting ideas are: moon/star cookies, candle rolling decorated with moons and stars, crescent moon wreath with wax dipped leaves (we’re in Autumn here), making Eid cards and gifts… I’ll share some of our crafts here as well.

Maghrib time: we have our Iftar then pray Maghrib, recite Quran and the children practice their Arabic letters with their father.

And that’s it! I’d love to hear your plans for Ramadan this year! And I wish you all a blessed and beautiful month, filled with plentiful moments of spiritual connection and reflection.

